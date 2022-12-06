Sarkodie has raised the bar – A Plus

Speaking on the Accra-based UTV’s United Showbiz programme on Saturday, A Plus said anyone who wants to match Sarkodie’s achievement will need a lot of time and huge effort.

Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

"He is a very smart person, and you cannot predict him.

"The limit he (Sarkodie) has raised the bar to, it will be very difficult for one to bring it back. He has raised it to a very high shelf," A Plus said.

He stressed, "I’m very excited about how the gentleman is doing his things. I believe this year’s rapperholic will be the biggest of all, given that it has been ten years since he released that first album."

Sarkodie is a Ghanaian rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur from Tema whose contributions to the Ghanaian music industry have earned him numerous accolades, including the Vodafone Ghana Music Award for "Artiste of the Decade".

He was announced the first winner of BET's Best International Flow artist at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.

He is also considered one of the major proponents of the Azonto genre and dance and one of the most successful African rappers of all time

The 'Landlord' recently made an appearance and performed on an occasion marking 20 years of BBC Radio 1Xtra.