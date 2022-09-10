RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Bundle reportedly welcomes baby boy, shares cute photo

Berlinda Entsie

Internet sensation Shatta Bandle is making waves today after news broke that he has welcomed his first child.

Shatta Bundle
Shatta Bundle

According to a report from Nkonkonsa.com, the self-acclaimed billionaire has welcomed a bouncy baby boy.

Read Also

Shatta Bundle was captured posing with the baby at the hospital.

Several social media users have taken to the comment section with congratulatory messages as they Shatta Bandle well.

Check the comments below:

Shatta Bundle after coming into the limelight offered to help Davido with a loan.

He engaged Davido in a FaceTime call while having fun at an undisclosed location. In the video that has gone viral, Bundle said, “You want to take a loan” and laughed at Davido but failed to mention the amount of money he can offer.

Clearly, Shatta Bundle does not come close to offering Davido any loan as he is widely known for his hilarious claims of being a billionaire.

Davido has now made over 200 million naira way up above the initial N100 million he wanted to clear his Rolls Royce from the port. The 'Gobe' singer got money from both Nigerian and Ghanaian musicians including rapper Medikal who sent him $1000. Medikal in return demanded a car from Nigeria on his birthday.

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Darkovibes, and Edem were all mentioned by Davido, but have not sent their money yet. Meanwhile, Davido will turn 29 years old today. He was born on November 21st, 2021 1992.

In an announcement yesterday, he confirmed that he giving the money, over N200 million, to charity. He announced a committee that will disburse the money to orphanages across Nigeria.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Hajia Bintu jams as she shows off new Jaguar car; says 'them never see me coming' (WATCH)

'Dem never see me coming' – Hajia Bintu jams as she shows off new Jaguar car (WATCH)

Serwaa Amihere reacts to pregnancy rumours after newspaper headline

Serwaa Amihere reacts to pregnancy rumours after newspaper headline

Maurice Ampaw calls for arrest of girls who dressed 'half naked' to Accra party

Maurice Ampaw calls for arrest of girls who dressed 'half naked' to Accra party

Nana Tonardo and Afia Schwarzenegger

'Tell Ghanaians about our threesomes' - Nana Tonardo dares Afia Schwarzenegger (WATCH)