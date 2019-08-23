The “Shuga” hitmaker who has constantly received massive publicity from the Ghanaian media, and most especially bloggers, has been creating a bad image about the media since he embarked on his recent Europe tour.

Stonebwoy has undoubtedly enjoyed media goodwill than most of his dancehall rivals but he keeps on portraying the Ghanaian media as 'evil' even to his foreign fans.

On August 2, he branded Ghanaians as 'evil', claiming that it’s their habit to tear people down.

“Where I come from So Much is expected Of Us Yet So Many Tear Us Down!! To All Who Put In various forms of efforts and Pray That We Continue To Represent For The Flag, We Love U. You Guys keep Us Going. Don’t Stop! Things will Soon Turn Around! m#shugaEuropeanTour” he made this unfortunate statement to create attention for his tour.

READ MORE: My mother gave birth to me at 17 - Wendy Shay

As if that wasn’t enough. He went ahead to claim that he contacted a blogger/online journalist to publish a ‘good news’ but was asked to pay. He further branded bloggers as ‘bad news publishers'.

His recent post on the hypocrisy of Ghanaians, however, got a response that cripples his agenda.

He shared a screenshot from one of his fans regarding a report on the death of former Black Stars’ striker Junior Agogo. The post alleged that Ghanaians and the media neglected the player when he was ill but are celebrating his death instead.

Stonebwoy was quick to defend every comment that defeats his post but one of the Twitter users demonstrated why Ghanaians aren’t hypocrites as the singer claims.

The Twitter user whose handle is @oklustephen submitted a breakdown of why Stonebwoy’s move to brand Ghanaians as hypocrites is hogwash.

He started by saying it is human nature to sympathise with the dead irrespective of their lifestyle and further stressed why Ghanaians don’t owe Junior Agogo anything. He made a perfect analogy that defeats Stonebwoy’s perceptions about Ghanaians and the media.

“Ghanaians are not hypocrites!!! Ghanaians don’t love the dead!!! It’s human nature to sympathise and mourn the dead, irrespective of their lifestyle.”

“Leave the GFA [Ghana Football Association] and Black Stars players alone. No one owes Agogo anything. The fact that they spent a month or two in camp to represent the nation doesn’t make them friends. If you make 1/2 friends in the process, bingo!! You come together, work, get paid, go your separate ways. No one owes you anything!!!”

“How many of your classmates do you call to check on? How many of your past co-workers do you check on? How many of your childhood friends do you check on? Nobody will celebrate you. You were celebrated when you were relevant. When you die, we will mourn you and that doesn’t make us hypocrites. It’s as simple as ABC.

When teacher or any other service personnel suffers sickness after their years of service, the GES or the institution they served don’t pay their hospital bills.

Close friends and relatives can come to your aid but then again, no one owes you anything.

“No matter how important you think you were, you didn’t serve the nation for free, you were paid”, he tweeted.