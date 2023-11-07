Talk to someone when you’re going through tough times; don’t bottle it in – Funny Face

In an exclusive interview on TV3's Showbiz 360 with Giovani Caleb, Funny Face, whose real name is Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, emphasized that suppressing one's emotions when facing difficulties and life challenges is detrimental and can lead to severe consequences, even death.

He encourages people to rely on their support networks, whether it's friends, family, or professionals, when dealing with life's hardships.

Funny Face himself has faced numerous personal challenges and mental health issues, which have been widely publicized. He has used his own experiences to raise awareness about the significance of mental health and self-care.

By sharing his story and advocating for open conversations, he has played a significant role in reducing the stigma associated with mental health concerns in Ghana.

He stated, "Do you know what people are going through, and they cannot voice out? That is what is killing people. When you go through anything, talk to somebody. When you are going through things you don't understand, talk to somebody. It happened to me, and I did not open up to anyone. I kept bottling everything up until things became worse some three years ago. Assuming I had opened up to someone, I would have been helped."

Between 2020 and 2021, after a much-publicized divorce that saw him separated from his wife and children, Funny Face was involved in a series of antics that saw the actor ridiculed on social media and even arrested.