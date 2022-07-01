Styla DaVinci, previously known as Tecknikal, was born, Earl Owusu Ansah on September 16th, 1997. He is a Ghanaian-American artist currently signed by Mugeez of R2bees fame. Based in the United States, Styla is an Afrobeats artist with the goal of projecting Afrobeats on a global scale.

Tecknikal changes name to Stlya Davinci, billed for DMV party in the park Pulse Ghana

His vision is to be one of the leading exports of the afrobeats genre, representing the continent of Africa and its culture through his music. Styla has released a number of songs since his music journey began. His most notable song was the 2017 Midwest hit song "Numba One".

This was the song that drew Mugeez’s attention, igniting his interest in Styla’s talents. Mugeez eventually signed Styla to his Extrial label in 2019. Styla was born in Fumesua, a town in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

He attended ‘MA Bediako Adventist Preparatory School. Upon graduating, he gained admission into Kumasi Anglican Senior Secondary School. It was here that Styla found and nurtured his passion for rap music. He would participate in the school’s annually held rap battle event as well as travel to other campuses to exhibit his talents through performances.

In 2013, he migrated to the United States with his family. He continued his education at Westerville South High School, where he further showcased his talents by participating in Black History Month events held by the school.

During this time, Styla DaVinci built a buzz, locally, in his new hometown of Columbus, Ohio, as well as in surrounding cities. He showcased his skills such as acting, rapping, and dancing during community-held events, never missing an opportunity to exhibit his talents.

His singles, "Numba One," "Top Styla," "Fine Lady," amongst many more, were well received before being approached by Mugeez and asked to be a part of the Extrial family. Under the stage name Tecknikal, Styla opened for numerous afrobeat acts such as Davido, Mr. Eazi, and Teni, to name a few.

His immense commitment to music has made him into the artist that he is today. During the latter parts of 2021, Styla decided to go through a rebrand, changing his name from ‘Tecknikal’ to "Styla DaVinci.’

The decision came about as a much-needed course of action. He felt strongly that this would pivot his career to the next level. After all, under the name Tecknical, he was merely known as a rapper, but he had become much more than that.