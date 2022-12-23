ADVERTISEMENT
The heat was unbearable - Agradaa shares prison experience

The founder and leader of Heaven Way International Ministries, Evangelist Patricia Oduro has shared the bitter experience she had in prison.

Nana Agradaa was arrested by the police and trialed to court after her church members accused her of defrauding them after an All-Night church service.

A series of viral videos were shared on social media showing disgruntled church members crying and narrating how the former celebrity priestess scammed them of various sums of money under the guise of doubling it for them.

She reportedly sent the people away from the church after achieving her aim, prompting the alarms they raised online.

After weeks in being in prison, Nana Agradaa has shared her bitter experience in prison. According to her, the prison was full of heat and the only friends they knew were the mosquitoes inside the cells.

Nana Agradaa claimed that even though she’s home and sleeping under air condition, heat emits from her body; adding that she has not recovered yet.

All in all, she used that to say she’s not ready to enter any beef at this time.

She said Rev Obofour, who is currently beefing Owusu Bempah, is on his own because she’s not yet recovered from her prison experience.

