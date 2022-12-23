The heat was unbearable - Agradaa shares prison experience

A series of viral videos were shared on social media showing disgruntled church members crying and narrating how the former celebrity priestess scammed them of various sums of money under the guise of doubling it for them.

She reportedly sent the people away from the church after achieving her aim, prompting the alarms they raised online.

After weeks in being in prison, Nana Agradaa has shared her bitter experience in prison. According to her, the prison was full of heat and the only friends they knew were the mosquitoes inside the cells.

Nana Agradaa claimed that even though she’s home and sleeping under air condition, heat emits from her body; adding that she has not recovered yet.

All in all, she used that to say she’s not ready to enter any beef at this time.