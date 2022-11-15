The termination of Charles Adu Boahen is all for show - Lydia Forson

In a tweet, the vocal media personality disclosed that the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance’s dismissal was a publicity stunt.

In her words, all individuals involved ought to be brought to book and held accountable for their actions.

“The expose, the selective outrage, the termination of Charles Adu Boahen is all for show.

Nothing has and will change until these allegations are throughly investigated and the guilty parties are forced to face the law.

Again, they believe y’all are stupid” she said in a Twitter post.

Her post comes after Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, dismissed his Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, in a statement issued on Monday, November 14, 2022.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, with immediate effect.

After being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the exposé "Galamsey Economy", the President spoke to Mr. Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.

The President thanked Mr. Adu Boahen for his strong services to his government since his appointment in 2017, and wished him well in his future endeavours ” the statement read.

Pulse Ghana