The host of Okay FM’s “Ekwanso Dwoodwoo” show has revealed that he had a rare opportunity to shake hands with the Asantehene and further received some honorary words from him.

According to Abeiku Santana, he organised an event in Kumasi and after successfully completing it, he had the chance to meet Otumfuo one-on-one (probably for the first time).

Although it’s difficult to come close to the most powerful man in the Ashanti Region, Abeiku Santana said he shook his hands, called him his ‘son’ and further described him as a ‘great man’.

Abeiku Santana, who shared this rare encounter with the Asantehene in an Instagram post on Friday, January 15, described the moment as ‘greatness recognises great people’.

“Otumfour doesn’t shake hands in public but said my son come for a handshake ‘you are truly a great man’ these were the words of The Asantehene after I successfully organized an event in Kumasi. Greatness Recognizes Great People,” he captioned a photo he took during the rare moment with the Asantehene on his Instagram page.