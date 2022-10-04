RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'You are worse than Mahama, people are pissed' - Angry Shatta Wale tells Nana Addo (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Shatta Wale has sent a strong message to Nana Addo over the unbearable hardship in Ghana.

According to Shatta Wale, he is delivering the message from the street to H.E Nana Addo, the sitting Ghanaian President. "The street is hot, I am telling you something, the country is not going well," Shatta Wale said in a video.

In the video, the Ghanaian dancehall act added that people are pissed and have emphasized that Ex-President Mahama has done better than Nana Addo is doing.

"We were all in Ghana when people said Mahama hasn't done anything, now Mahama is gone and you've come into power, they say you as for you, you are not trying. They say de3 you no dey try, common entertainment they say you no dey try, I am telling you," Shatta Wale emphasized.

Commenting on the booing of the President at the Global Citizen Festival, Shatta Wale said those who booed the President should have been arrested because they are cowards.

His words suggested that they should have rather attacked the president so that when they get arrested, people will see that they sacrificed for the country.

"You say the President is not doing anything, the President has come to Independence Square can't you f*ckin sacrifice yourself for the country like how Shatta Wale sacrificed himself to go to jail so that pastors will stop behaving foolishly in this country, you are there saying away," he said.

In the video below, he continued that "the person who took the video didn't do well, like all those in that category should have been arrested, foolish boys in the crowd, kwasia you too take knife, cut the president so they understand that you want to change something".

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
