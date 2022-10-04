'You are worse than Mahama, people are pissed' - Angry Shatta Wale tells Nana Addo (WATCH)

In the video, the Ghanaian dancehall act added that people are pissed and have emphasized that Ex-President Mahama has done better than Nana Addo is doing.

"We were all in Ghana when people said Mahama hasn't done anything, now Mahama is gone and you've come into power, they say you as for you, you are not trying. They say de3 you no dey try, common entertainment they say you no dey try, I am telling you," Shatta Wale emphasized.

Commenting on the booing of the President at the Global Citizen Festival, Shatta Wale said those who booed the President should have been arrested because they are cowards.

His words suggested that they should have rather attacked the president so that when they get arrested, people will see that they sacrificed for the country.

"You say the President is not doing anything, the President has come to Independence Square can't you f*ckin sacrifice yourself for the country like how Shatta Wale sacrificed himself to go to jail so that pastors will stop behaving foolishly in this country, you are there saying away," he said.