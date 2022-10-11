'You’re incompetent and cold hearted' – Efia Odo fires Akufo-Addo

The President is said to have joined Kofi Annan, Amartya Sen, and Nelson Mandela in receiving an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the University.

However, Efia Odo, who has been an avid critic of Ghana’s President, has expressed her displeasure with the president for mismanaging the economy, causing Ghanaians to face hardship and challenges in the country.

Efia Odo took to social media to criticize National Patriotic Party Leader Akufo Addo, stating that he should fix the country and stop enjoying the suffering and making things difficult for Ghanaians.

She asked Nana Addo to fix the country.

Efia Odo continued by referring to him as the most incompetent president Ghanaians had ever seen as she summoned Akufo Addo to God for judgment.

She tweeted: “#FixTheCountry @NAkufoAddo you’re incompetent and cold-hearted. God will judge you accordingly.”

Efia Odo was one of the few celebrities who started the #FixTheCountry demonstration. when youths and young adults took to the streets in 2021 to protest the current state of the nation’s economy.