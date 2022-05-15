Yvonne Nelson disagrees with A Plus’ tips on finding love in Ghana

“If you are looking for love in this Ghana. I beg you I’m going to tell you what you are supposed to do. Number one, you are supposed to have a lot of respect for your man. If you don’t want to love a man it’s not by force. Your man is supposed to have a lot of respect for you too.”

He, however, thinks because of the perspectives women have nowadays, it makes it difficult for them to find love.

“If I was wealthy, I would want to do everything I can for my woman. A woman is even supposed to sleep. Have you seen a Sheik's wife who works? But women in this country now think what a man can do a woman can do better, so you want to be in control in a relationship. As men, we are not even fighting with you for control. We are just saying you should humble yourselves and let us love you. But you say no. If you want to marry in this society, you have to understand how marriage works in our culture. I advise my elderly daughters that if they want to marry in this society, this is how it is. It won’t change overnight.”

A Plus also said there are some issues that are still wrong but if women want to be in control as men, then they will be sabotaged, although he believes it is “nicer” for a man to have an accomplished woman by his side.

“There are somethings that are bad such as; a man who beats his wife, do not respect her, those things will get out of the system through education. But as a woman, if you expect to beat your husband and also disrespect him, your husband will not let you advance in your education because the little you have, you are using it to stress him.”

He stressed that the reasons women are not finding men is because “they have learned other cultures and still wants to find love in this country.”

Although he says he doesn’t go to church, he referenced some thoughts in the bible to support his point and suggested that women who do not conform to the prevailing norms “won’t find love in this society, because everyman here do not want to be controlled.”

Yvonne then asked him why men still cheat even when they are respected.

She also made the point that a woman is not supposed to be the subordinate of a man, and that men should encourage their women to become better.