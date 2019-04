Ryn, who will be 2-years of age later this year, visited the U.K with her mother recently and apart from spending some time with her father, she has also paid a visit to her grandfather.

In the new video sighted by pulse.com.gh, Jamie Roberts and Yvonne Nelson were also captured when the ‘three generations’ of the Roberts family reunited for a rare time and it was a near tears moment for the family.

Watch it all in the video below.