Gangsta’s Paradise rapper, Coolio dies at 59

American rapper Coolio, known for the iconic hit Gangsta’s Paradise, has died aged 59.

Jarez Posey his former manager told US media the artist was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor in a friend’s apartment in Los Angeles.

Coolio hit the music scene in the 1980s, making his first hit rap single "Gangsta Paradise" in 1995.

According to reports cause of his death is yet unknown. However, Mr. Posey told TMZ, that paramedics believed he may have had a cardiac arrest.

Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr, won a Grammy for Gangsta’s Paradise, which was part of the soundtrack for the movie Dangerous Minds starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

Over a career spanning four decades he recorded eight studio albums and won an American Music Award and three MTV Video Music Awards. His other hits included Fantastic Voyage, Rollin’ With My Homies, 1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New), and Too Hot.

Coolio was in the middle of a tour with other 90s stars including Vanilla Ice and Young MC, and they performed in Texas just a few days ago.

Some industry colleagues of the rapper shared their grief on social media.

“I’m freaking out I just heard my good friend Coolio passed away,” Vanilla Ice wrote on Twitter.

Snoop Dogg referenced Coolio’s world-famous track in his tribute, writing: “Gangstas paradise. R I P.”

He also shared a picture of the two posing on the set of the music video for Gangsta Walk, a track they collaborated on in 2006.

“This is sad news. I witness this man’s grind to the top of the industry,” fellow rapper and actor Ice Cube said.

MC Hammer described Coolio as “one of the nicest dudes I’ve known”.

