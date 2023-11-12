Grammy should not be the yardstick; focus on creating quality music - Adwoa Saah Boateng

In a discussion on UTV Showbiz Night, on the back of Stonebwoy's absence from the Grammy nomination for Best African Art Performance, Adwoa Saah Boateng emphasized that awards like the Grammys should not solely measure success.

She encouraged artists to focus on creating high-quality, timeless music that can withstand the test of time, regardless of formal recognition and charged them to put in the necessary work to capture the attention of the international market, emphasizing that success is achievable through collaboration and concerted efforts.

"Congratulations to Stonebwoy for the effort of being in consideration for Grammy nominee, I pray that we can all come together to work and put in the efforts to secure nominations in the future. I've realized that Nigerians walk the talk in reality, making them gain recognition. We can find those loopholes and work towards it to build our reputation on the international awards stage"

