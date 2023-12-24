Arnold believes that individuals choose their sexual orientation has been a long-standing point of contention, with varying perspectives on its validity, acknowledging the complexity of the matter, he emphasizes the need for open dialogue and a nuanced understanding of diverse experiences.
Issues of sexuality is a choice - Arnold Baidoo on LGBTQ+
In a recent interview, Arnold Baidoo delved into the intricacies of the discourse surrounding LGBTQ+ issues, specifically addressing the notion of sexuality being a choice.
Recommended articles
Submitting on UTV's weekly entertainment review show, Arnold Baidoo explored the societal influences that shape perceptions of sexuality.
He acknowledged that societal expectations, cultural norms, and religious beliefs can significantly impact how individuals navigate their sexual identities and urged for a more empathetic approach, encouraging a deeper understanding of the external pressures that may influence an individual's self-discovery and acceptance.
"Sexuality is a choice and anyone who feels it is their way of life can practice it in the closet. but the most disturbing thing about this issue on LGBTQI+ is the level of coercion being forced on the masses through the infiltration of such scenes on our screens which is very disturbing, especially to kids."
However, he raised concerns about the potentially devastating consequences associated with such choices, particularly citing biblical references that speak against certain acts. Baidoo acknowledged that, from a religious standpoint, the practice might not align with certain beliefs.
"Personally, It is a choice but the consequences surrounding this practice are very devastating even the bible speaks against such acts. If you are a true bible believer this act shouldn't be encouraged"
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh