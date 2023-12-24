Issues of sexuality is a choice - Arnold Baidoo on LGBTQ+

Submitting on UTV's weekly entertainment review show, Arnold Baidoo explored the societal influences that shape perceptions of sexuality.

He acknowledged that societal expectations, cultural norms, and religious beliefs can significantly impact how individuals navigate their sexual identities and urged for a more empathetic approach, encouraging a deeper understanding of the external pressures that may influence an individual's self-discovery and acceptance.

"Sexuality is a choice and anyone who feels it is their way of life can practice it in the closet. but the most disturbing thing about this issue on LGBTQI+ is the level of coercion being forced on the masses through the infiltration of such scenes on our screens which is very disturbing, especially to kids."

However, he raised concerns about the potentially devastating consequences associated with such choices, particularly citing biblical references that speak against certain acts. Baidoo acknowledged that, from a religious standpoint, the practice might not align with certain beliefs.