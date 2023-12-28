Pulse Picks: Major events that took spotlight in 2023

Let's shine a spotlight on five major entertainment events that illuminated Ghana in 2023.

Ghana Music Awards 2023: A Night of Musical Brilliance

The Ghana Music Awards, a pinnacle event in the nation's music calendar, took center stage in 2023.

The ceremony celebrated the best and brightest talents in the Ghanaian music industry, recognizing outstanding achievements across various genres. The night was a spectacle of musical brilliance, with electrifying performances, emotional acceptance speeches, and a showcase of the diversity and depth of Ghana's music landscape.

The Emy Awards: Celebrating and honoring game changers

The Emy Awards emerged as a crucial platform for celebrating millennial excellence in 2023. The event provided a stage for game changers, impactful leaders, and trailblazers to be recognized and honored for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields of endeavor.

The recognition goes beyond the borders of Ghana and also brought international perspectives to the forefront, contributing to the larger development and evolution of Africa.

Pulse Influencer Awards: Acknowledging digital influencers and creators

This event has been one of the talks on the calendar of events in 2023, the event ceremony brought together a constellation of stars, favorite influencers, and content creators, under one roof to be celebrated for their remarkable achievements.

This prestigious event applauds the outstanding digital influencers and creators from various online niches and also aims to emphasize the collective influence that shapes the digital narrative.

Education Reform: NSMQ

The year 2023 saw significant strides in Ghana's education sector, with a focus on reforms and the integration of technology.

Initiatives aimed at improving access to quality education, enhancing student capabilities and potential, and preparing well-equipped candidates for a competitive work market.

These efforts reflected a commitment to equipping Ghana's youth with the skills and knowledge needed for the evolving global landscape.

Fashion Week Accra: Runway Extravaganza

Fashion Week Accra unfolded as a dazzling showcase of style and creativity, bringing together designers, models, and fashion enthusiasts.

The event not only exhibited the latest trends in Ghanaian fashion but also emphasized the industry's role in promoting sustainability and inclusivity. Fashion Week Accra served as a platform for emerging designers to shine while celebrating the cultural diversity and heritage embedded in Ghanaian fashion.

Political Agenda: Presidential race

At the forefront of Ghana's developmental agenda in 2023 was the Presidential primaries, a comprehensive event aimed at electing befitting candidates bearing the touch into the 2024 general election.

This event was not only a major event but generated several conversations and controversies that kept the media landscape buzzing, aside from the intense nature and focus of the event some humor was generated