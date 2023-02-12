Over 100 million people will tune in to watch the game, which will air this year on Fox, with Kevin Burkhardt and former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen in the booth. Burkhardt grew up in northern New Jersey rooting for the Eagles, and the 48-year-old broadcaster said it’s a little surreal that he’ll be calling the Birds.
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs tonight
Super Bowl Sunday is finally here, with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
“The little kid in me would not even know how to handle this,” Burkhardt told The Inquirer, I mean I’d be crazy not to enjoy that.”
It’s Burkhardt and Olsen’s first Super Bowl together, and it could also be their last. Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady announced last week he’s planning on joining Fox Sports as their No. 1 NFL analyst starting with the 2024 season, which conveniently enough is the next time the network is broadcasting the big game.
The average NFL game typically has 16 commercial breaks, and because of all the untimed stoppages in play, games don’t have a set “end time.” The Super Bowl is even tougher to predict, thanks to all those expensive commercials and a full-blown concert at halftime (headlined this year by Rihanna, who will be performing live for the first time since the 2018 Grammys).
Over the past 10 seasons, the average length of the Super Bowl is about three hours and 39 minutes. Using that measure, the game would end around 10:09 p.m. ET.
This year, Sylvester Stallone, Serena Williams, and Maya Rudolph are expected to feature in commercials replacing M&M’s animated spokes candies.
