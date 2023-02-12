Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs tonight

“The little kid in me would not even know how to handle this,” Burkhardt told The Inquirer, I mean I’d be crazy not to enjoy that.”

It’s Burkhardt and Olsen’s first Super Bowl together, and it could also be their last. Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady announced last week he’s planning on joining Fox Sports as their No. 1 NFL analyst starting with the 2024 season, which conveniently enough is the next time the network is broadcasting the big game.

The average NFL game typically has 16 commercial breaks, and because of all the untimed stoppages in play, games don’t have a set “end time.” The Super Bowl is even tougher to predict, thanks to all those expensive commercials and a full-blown concert at halftime (headlined this year by Rihanna, who will be performing live for the first time since the 2018 Grammys).

Over the past 10 seasons, the average length of the Super Bowl is about three hours and 39 minutes. Using that measure, the game would end around 10:09 p.m. ET.