According to the young man who spoke to TMGHLive on YouTube, the harrowing incident happened around the Adenta-Legon stretch at about one o'clock a.m. on the fateful day.
3 ladies in mini-skirt tied my neck, almost snatched my car – Ghanaian driver recounts (video)
A young Ghanaian driver who suffered a car-snatching attempt that almost took his life has resolved to keep the windows of his car open and internal lights on always throughout every night trip so that people can notice when he is under attack and rescue him.
He had picked three mini-skirt-wearing ladies, believed to be Nigerians, with one occupying the front passenger seat while the other two sat in the back seats.
While driving to the supposed destination of the passengers, it never occurred to him that they might be disguised criminals until they launched an attack on him in the middle of the road.
He narrated that they approached a speed ramp and he slowed down. Then the lady right beside him quickly turned off the car engine, and before he could say anything, the two behind him tied his neck and pointed a knife at him.
"GHc200 was in my pocket by then. The one behind me managed to pull it out," he recalled.
What saved the driver was the emergence of an oncoming car that focused its lights on the attacked car, realizing that something must be wrong.
"Just when they were struggling to take my car key, another car appeared ahead of us. Upon noticing that I was not moving, his pointed his headlights right on us and all three of them escaped," he said.
Car-snatching in recent times, with ride-hailing drivers mostly being the target, has become a matter of concern, compelling the online drivers' association to call for protection.
