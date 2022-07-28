3 ladies in mini-skirt tied my neck, almost snatched my car – Ghanaian driver recounts (video)

He had picked three mini-skirt-wearing ladies, believed to be Nigerians, with one occupying the front passenger seat while the other two sat in the back seats.

While driving to the supposed destination of the passengers, it never occurred to him that they might be disguised criminals until they launched an attack on him in the middle of the road.

He narrated that they approached a speed ramp and he slowed down. Then the lady right beside him quickly turned off the car engine, and before he could say anything, the two behind him tied his neck and pointed a knife at him.

"GHc200 was in my pocket by then. The one behind me managed to pull it out," he recalled.

What saved the driver was the emergence of an oncoming car that focused its lights on the attacked car, realizing that something must be wrong.

"Just when they were struggling to take my car key, another car appeared ahead of us. Upon noticing that I was not moving, his pointed his headlights right on us and all three of them escaped," he said.