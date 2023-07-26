3 soldiers, 3 civilians face trial for alleged bullion van robbery

According to adomonline.com, the suspects targeted the said bullion van scheduled to transport a valuable shipment of gold for the esteemed Golden Team Mining Company at Ahafo Hwidiem.

First, police officers arrested Owura Osei Antwi, a driver employed by the mining company. Then, further investigation led to the arrest of five others which included three military officers for their alleged involvement in the crime.

Robbery attacks on bullion vans have become a trend lately. On June 22, some armed robbers attacked a bullion van robbery at Star Oil Filling Station in Ablekuma Fanmilk, killing Lance Corporal Calystus Amoah, the police officer onboard the van.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, three suspects, Benjamin Ojogbe and Rashid Abdul have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, in connection with the incident.

Police prosecutors alleged that the two were among a group of armed thieves who ambushed the bullion van, and shot the young officer onboard before making away with over GH145,000.

CCTV footage showed one of the robbers heading straight toward the bullion van's passenger side and firing at the police officer in the early hours of Thursday, June 22, 2023.

The incident viral and made news headlines and the Ghana Police Service swiftly launched a manhunt for the criminals. Reports say the law enforcement officers arrested some of the suspects hours after the incident and the search continues for the rest.

They were arraigned in the Kansehie District Court on Monday, July 3, but their pleas were not taken.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police officers reportedly arrested the suspects around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle area following a tipoff. They were reportedly drinking and enjoying themselves when the officers invaded the area and arrested them.