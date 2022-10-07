The Special Offences Court at Ikeja of Nigeria’s Lagos State found Nwankwo Ifeanyi guilty of sexual assault on the minor back in June 2017 at her parents’ home where he also lived with them.
Apprentice gets life imprisonment for fingering boss' 4-year-old daughter
An apprentice who inserting his fingers into the private parts of his boss’ four-year-old daughter has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.
The victim’s father is reported to be an electronics dealer, and the convict was his apprentice before he took undue advantage of the innocent minor.
“That you, Nwankwo Ifeanyi, about June 20, 2017, at 11, Joy Street, Ojo, did commit sexual assault on a four-year-old girl by putting your fingers into her private parts,” the charge read, as quoted by Pulse.ng.
Justice R. A. Oshodi who presided over the court heard that the convict repeatedly perpetrated the crime on the victim, and she has since been living in pain.
“The victim’s father deals in electronics, while the defendant is his apprentice who lives in the same house with them.
“The defendant sexually assaulted the victim by dipping his finger into her private parts, as the victim constantly complained of pain and reported to her father that the defendant did it more than once.
“She was taken to three hospitals, after which the defendant was arrested and taken to the Ojo Police Station,” the judge read.
He then jailed Ifeanyi for life.
