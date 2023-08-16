ADVERTISEMENT
Charm-wearing fetish priest invited to stop demolition exercise at Nima arrested (video)

Police officers supervising a demolition exercise at Nima in Accra arrested a scary charm-wearing fetish priest who was invited by some unhappy residents to stop the officials.

A video of the dramatic incident has surfaced online in which the angry-looking fetish priest storming the demolition site with some residents following and cheering him up and asking him to show the officials some powers.

However, just when he entered the site, police officers confronted him and instructed him to exit. One of the officers believed to be the team leader could be heard in the video instructing the others to whisk him away.

Twitter user, @Aboagye_L who shared the video on the platform said the fetish priest was arrested and was in the grips of the police at the time of posting the video.

Meanwhile, by way of a flashback, an interesting video in which a Native Doctor was heard chanting “End SWAT in Jesus’ name” while leading the #EndSWAT protest in Nigeria’s Delta state emerged in October 2020.

Protesters could be seen demonstrating in Warri and calling for the dissolution of the then newly formed Special Weapons And Tactics, SWAT Squad, a replacement of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS unit of the Nigeria police force.

In the video, a man who is believed to be a native doctor is seen leading fellow protesters and chanting “End SWAT in Jesus name, End SWAT in Jesus' name”, to which the other protestors shouted “Amen”.

The hilarious video was uploaded to social media and it sparked numerous reactions.

