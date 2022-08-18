Church of Pentecost’s internal memo lamenting decline in tithe and offering leaks

“The budget for the 1 half was GHS3,188,529. However, the Area recorded GHS2,780,537 with a variance of GHS407,992 representing 12.80%,” the letter reads in part.

It also blamed the situation on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war that the government says has hit the country’s economy hard.

The letter also urged the Downtown Ofakor Area branches to continue pushing to meet the budgetary requirements despite all the challenges.

“We are aware of the global effect of the war in Ukraine and the hardship that COVID-19 still imposes on our members. But the above notwithstanding, let us continue to work hard at achieving our annual budget as we also pray with you.”

On Wednesday, August 18, 2022, #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor shared a copy of the leaked letter on his Facebook page.

The leaked letter has sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing shock at the quantum of money the Downtown Ofakor Area of the Church of Pentecost alone is making in tithe and offering.