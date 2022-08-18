6 Ghanaian pastors whose sons are also men of God

In Ghana, the children of some popular men of God are already doing ministry work while their parents are still alive.

1. For instance, Prophet Joel Duncan-Williams, the son of archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the general overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, is already preaching the word of God, following in the footsteps of his father.

2. Apostle-General of the Royal House Chapel International, Sam Korankye-Ankrah, also has his only son, Pastor Paapa Korankye-Ankrah, already doing the same work of God.

The young preacher, who was born in September 1989, manages the television station of his father's church, Powerline TV, and is a pastor of the church's youth church.

Before coming into full-time ministry, he was the C.E.O of Quest Technologies Ltd, a computer and network security company in London.

He holds a B.A in Economics from McMaster University, and a Master's from the University of Sheffield.

3. Two sons of the Archbishop of the Perez Chapel, Bishop Charles Agyinasare are full-time men of God just like their father.

Reports say both Apostle Francis Agyinasare and Bishop Selassie Agyinasare serve under their father at the Perez Dome in Accra.

Bishop Selassie Esar Agyinasare is the resident pastor of the Perez Chapel International and a medical doctor by profession.

Apostle Francis Agyinasare, who has a degree in Business Management and French from the University of Surrey, is currently the head pastor of the French Church and the General Manager of Precious TV, the media outlet of the Perez Dome.

4. Bishop Archibald Eastwood Anaba, the son of Reverend Joseph Eastwood Anaba is also a pastor at his father's church, Fountain Gate Ministries.

5. The founder of the Victory Bible Church International, Pastor Nii Sorse Tackie-Yarboi, also has his son, Nii Sorse Tackie-Yarboi, who happens to be a medical doctor by training, doing the work of God too.

Pastor Nii Sorse works with his father as an Associate Pastor of the East Legon branch of the church.

6. Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Founder and General Overseer of the United Denomination which originated from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), also has his only son, Bishop Joshua Heward-Mills working as a full-time man of God.

Currently, he is the resident pastor of First Love Church, a 10,000-member church.