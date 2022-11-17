Court slaps GH¢7,200 fine on woman in fake Taoradi kidnapping, pregnancy case

It would be recalled that in September 2021, her alleged kidnapping story made news headlines.

The then 29-year-old woman was subsequently found in Axim, several miles away from Takoradi. She was found unkempt and could not talk while the supposed pregnancy with which she was alleged to have been kidnapped was also not seen.

According to her, the pregnancy was aborted by her captors on the same day of her alleged kidnapping, but that claim was later proven to be untrue.

READ ALSO: Man arrested for attempting to kill himself over economic hardship

This was after the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah had told the media that the said pregnancy was fake.

An investigation by police investigators also found that she was never pregnant and that the kidnapping incident was also staged.

After it came to light that her claims of being pregnant and kidnapped were all untrue, she later revealed that she conspired with her mother to fake her pregnancy since she was afraid of losing her husband after she had a miscarriage while four-month pregnant.

According to her, she also faked her kidnapping to cover up the alleged loss of the baby, adding that she always covered up her fake belly anytime she was with her husband.