Drama as over 100 people storm 1 house saying they paid to an agent (video)

According to the victims of the scam, they all paid money to the said agent because he made them believe that they would get the apartment in question. Little did they know that he was defrauding them.

A video posted by Punch on its Instagram page shows the disappointed victims crying, calling on the government of Lagos State to come to their aid to retrieve their money.

"Prospective tenants of a house in the Surulere area of Lagos, have called for government intervention to recover their monies.

"The victims who spoke with our video team narrate how they paid different sums of money to the trio of Mr Oluwasegun Adewara, Mr Mubarak and Mr Oke and ended up with no apartment.

"Over 100 victims are affected by this incident," the news outlet captioned the video.

It is believed that the victims paid for the house through the yet-to-be identified agent while it was still under construction.

The video has sparked reactions, with some Instagram users blaming the victims of the scam for not being vigilant, while others lament how most of the rental agents are scammers.

"Landlords should stop using agent, if they are not around, they should hand over to a law firm! "C_oluwafunminiayo wrote: Agents are making life difficult!!!," c_oluwafunminiayo wrote.