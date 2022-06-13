Fraudsters posing as rent agents arrested after duping many Ghanaians

According to adomonline.com, the suspects were a part of a syndicate led by a yet-to-be named old man who is said to have scammed at least 51 people while posing as agents.

Before their arrest the suspects reportedly contacted their victims online, and assisted them to tour houses that they had no ownership of or any dealings with the owners.

They then demanded huge payments from the unsuspecting victims and, after issuing fake receipts to them, absconded in waiting taxis.

Derek Ofori-Akyea, the latest victim that led to the arrest of the scammers, suspected that they were up to some mischief, and then raised the alarm.

They were arrested and handed over to the police for investigation.

Three ID cards (voters, driver's license and Ghana card) with the elderly man’s picture bearing three different names; two official receipt books, which showed they had issued fake receipts to 51 people for amounts ranging between GHS 24K and GHS 50K; and a Honda car with a fake number plate were retrieved from the suspects after their arrest.

In related news, Isaac Addae, an armed robber, will spend the next sixteen years of his life in prison in hard labour.

The Ghana Police Service disclosed this on its Facebook page, and urged the general public to contact them if anyone has ever been a victim of his criminal activities.

"An armed robber who was arrested by the Police at Sefwi Nketieso in the Western region has been handed a 16-year jail term by the court," the statement on Friday, June 10 said.

"Any member of the public who can recognise him in connection with other crimes, should kindly contact the nearest Police station for further action."

As to how the convict committed the crime and how he got arrested and prosecuted, the police said: "The convict, Isaac Addae on May 29, 2022, visited his victim, a gold buyer, under the pretext of selling him some gold.

"When the victim took him to his room to weigh the said gold, Isaac Addae pulled out a knife, stabbed him, robbed him of an amount of GHC15,000.00 and a mobile phone.

"On June 9, 2022, he was given 16 years imprisonment in hard labour by the court after he pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.