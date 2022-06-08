Family members run into rooms, lock out toddler after hearing gunshots (video)

Fearing for their lives, they all ran into their rooms and locked the doors quickly.

However, they became so frightened that they did not remember to save the toddler who was sitting outside with them and playing before the gunshot sounded.

The infant also ran and attempted to enter one of the rooms, but before he could enter, all the doors were closed on him.

The youngster could be seen running back and forth between the two doors to the house, hoping to gain entrance, but to no avail.

It is unclear where and when exactly the incident happened.

The video was shared by a Twitter user identified as @_temdickson after another user, @Naija_PR followers to "show us a video that lives rent free in your head".

In another report, a herbalist at Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region, Nana Adu-Boafo, has caused the arrest of one Evans Oppong, who took his beautiful little daughter to him for a money ritual.

The man who is reported to have lived abroad told the herbalist that life had been hard for him, so he decided to sacrifice one of her children to make wealth.

Nana Adu-Boafo, who said he is a disciplined military man, called the police on the father of 12, and he was arrested.

A video circulating online shows the herbalist narrating to the law enforcement officers what transpired between him and Oppong.

"The girl’s father came to see me, he told me he just landed in the country after staying overseas for a while, and it hasn’t been easy for him. He told me he is a father of 12 and is offering two of them for money rituals. He offered me GHS 10,000 and other good surprises when the job is done. Sadly, he had just picked the daughter up during school hours and told her he was going to get her a new dress.

"Yes, I am a herbalist, but I am also a military man. I am very disciplined. I don’t engage in any sinister activities. I want to prove to the world that herbalists are not as evil as they are painted. We are not killers as is portrayed in movies, we are healers. I have the little girl he brought for me to kill," Nana Adu-Boafo told the police.