The fatal accident happened on Sunday, July 24 at Tema Community 25 Estate Junction on the Dawhenya stretch.
Ghana Police Service staff driving BMW dies in terrible accident at Tema
A gory road accident involving a Sino Tipper truck and a BMW saloon car caused the death of a staff member of the Ghana Police Service on the spot.
The Ghana National Service, which disclosed the development, said that the accident involved a Sino Tipper Truck with registration number GG 1887–21 and a BMW with registration number GR 772–X.
In a statement, the GNFS said that its Motorway Command received a distress accident call around 10 pm of the fateful day, and officers were deployed to the scene.
"It was observed that, the Sino Tipper Truck which was loaded with sand and heading towards Tema had crushed a BMW that was heading towards Dawhenya, killing instantly the occupant identified to be a Staff of the Ghana Police Service.
"The trapped lifeless body of the affected person was however extricated and retrieved by Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service and handed over to the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service for preservation and further investigation," the statement reads.
While the BMW car was crashed beyond repair and its occupant perished instantly, the Sino Tipper truck had some partial damage to its lower portions of the head compartment, but its occupants escaped unhurt.
"The cause of the accident is not readily known. The occupants in the Sino Tipper Truck were not affected by the crash," the Fire Service added.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh