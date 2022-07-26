Ghana Police Service staff driving BMW dies in terrible accident at Tema

The Ghana National Service, which disclosed the development, said that the accident involved a Sino Tipper Truck with registration number GG 1887–21 and a BMW with registration number GR 772–X.

In a statement, the GNFS said that its Motorway Command received a distress accident call around 10 pm of the fateful day, and officers were deployed to the scene.

"It was observed that, the Sino Tipper Truck which was loaded with sand and heading towards Tema had crushed a BMW that was heading towards Dawhenya, killing instantly the occupant identified to be a Staff of the Ghana Police Service.

"The trapped lifeless body of the affected person was however extricated and retrieved by Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service and handed over to the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service for preservation and further investigation," the statement reads.

While the BMW car was crashed beyond repair and its occupant perished instantly, the Sino Tipper truck had some partial damage to its lower portions of the head compartment, but its occupants escaped unhurt.