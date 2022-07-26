Policeman who scammed Lebanese, claiming he's IGP and CID boss granted GHS100k bail

The officer of the law has been charged with two counts of attempt to commit crime and defrauding by false pretense, to all of which he pleaded not guilty.

Adelaide Abui Keddey, the presiding judge granted the bail application filed by the accused person’s lawyer, Kofi Agyena Agyemang, after the court found out that he was not a flight risk and had a fixed place of abode.

The case has been adjourned to August 31, 2022, for a Case Management Conference between the parties, GNA reports.

The prosecution team has also been ordered to file and serve all disclosures and witness statements within 21 days to enable a speedy and smooth trial.

"Police Chief Inspector Richard Amoah, prosecuting, told the Court that the complainant was a Lebanese and a resident of Tema Community 11, whilst the accused person was a Police Officer stationed at National Patrols Department of the Ghana Police Headquarters-Accra.

"The prosecution said on October 11, 2021, the complainant petitioned the Director General of CID to investigate and arrest one Nalia for stealing USD40,000.00 from his room on August 18, 2021.

"On August 19, 2021, the complainant received text messages and phone calls on his Vodafone and MTN contact numbers from an unknown Airtel Tigo number posing as the IGP and the Director-General of CID.

"Chief Inspector Amoah told the Court that the callers told the complainant that they knew where the suspect Nalia was hiding and that he should pay GHS10,000.00 for her arrest.

"The prosecution said the complainant pleaded and sent GHS150.00 to the accused person through MoMo and promised to pay the remaining amount upon the arrest of the suspect.

"Chief Inspector Amoah said the callers kept on calling the complainant and sending him text messages to demand for the balance.

"The prosecution said the complainant, upon realising that the callers, whom he used to communicate with were neither IGP nor Director-General of CID, reported the incident to the Police.

"Investigations revealed that a Bontel phone with two SIM slots with their relative IME’s used by two Airtel Tigo numbers to contact the complainant as the IGP and Director-General of CID was found to have been used in 198 times between the period of August 23,2021 and September 27, 2021, by the accused person with his personal phone number.