Ghanaian serial caller demonstrates how he makes money (video)

A video posted by Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei on his Twitter page shows the man displaying how he manages to hijack the phonelines of radio and TV stations during their phone-in segments, to make no meaningful contribution but to just shout out to politicians.

In the video clip that has sparked varied reactions on the microblogging site, the man explains that once he mentions politicians’ names, they themselves know that they must send him money in compensation for the shoutout.

According to her, being a serial caller requires that one have multiple phones to make calls.

While one of the phones is ringing the phonelines of the radio or TV station, he dials the same number with his other phones, hoping that one of them penetrates. As soon as one of his phones goes through, he still continues dialing the same number with his other phones.

He continues the process, and he alone can hold the phone line and pretend to be different callers from different locations, and other callers are not able to phone in until he goes off the line.

As to why he chose to be a serial caller rather than engage in better income-generating activity, the man said that he was once a taxi driver, but kept losing the cars due to politics.