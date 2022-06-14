My wife is a chronic cheat; I'm hurt – Ghanaian man cries

"My wife was cheating with another married guy, not even a man. To hurt me that much, the said guy told me on a call in my wife's presence that, she doesn't like my wife, she's the one forcing the relationship," the heartbroken man lamented.

He took to a Ghanaian Facebook page, Tell It All, to pour out his heart.

He revealed that any time his wife has extramarital sex with another man, "we always have to separate, only for us to forgive each other".

However, he has had enough of the woman’s infidelity, so he wants to seek a divorce.

READ ALSO: Volta chief shot by unknown assailants during power outage

"I always forgive her because of my kids, but I think I've done enough."

After many times of forgiveness and promises of turning over a new leaf, the alleged habitual cheat would not desist from her adulterous ways.

"Now I can't go out, there's no a single day I don't set eyes on an ex of hers. I decided not to have anything to do with her phone for years. I didn't even pass her phone over to her when it rings, I stopped asking her of who was behind her calls. Only for her to give me her phone to perform a check on it, my instinct told me to check messages, I did. Wow, wait, this gurl again?"

He said although it's difficult to opt out of the marriage because of their children, he has to do it now "to protect my image and dignity".