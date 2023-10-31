Ghana’s SA mission working to get kidnapped deacon released after Pentecost Church robbery

A statement issued by the High Commission of Ghana in South Africa on Monday, October 30 said efforts were underway to ensure the deacon’s safe release and return to his family.

“The Mission is presently working with the Church in cooperation with the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) to ensure the speedy and safe release and return of the victim to his family. Kindly note that the South African Police is fully focused on the matter and is working hard to ensure the safe return of our compatriot,” the statement said in part.

While promising to give further updates on the development subsequently, the High Commission admonished Ghanaians in South Africa to be security conscious.

“Mission wishes to advise all members of the Ghanaian community to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and wellbeing. Mission will update the Community of any further developments related to the case,” it added.