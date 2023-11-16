Video of Mahama and Bawumia coming face-to-face at Theresa Kufuor’s funeral is a must-watch

Mahama and Bawumia shook hands and talked for just a few seconds and then passed by each other, while the latter and the former’s spouse hugged, a video shared on X by Citi FM shows.

They were at the state house to pay their last respect to the Former First Lady who passed away on October 1 at the age of 87.

The demeanours of Mahama, who is the opposition National Democratic Congress’s presidential candidate and Bawumia, that of the governing New Patriotic Party, speak volumes about how fierce the election would be.

Well, maybe they were in a mournful mood and exchanging too many pleasantries at the funeral of the former First Lady might have sent a wrong signal to the public, hence they decided to keep their interactions short and serious.

Normally, although they are each other’s critics when they mount their respective political platforms, they show affection and exchange good pleasantries when they meet in person.