"You'll stop hawking" – Man assures mom after meeting her selling on the street

This year’s edition which was marked on March 8 was themed ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’ with a hashtag #BreakTheBias.

According to Nobleman, he wasn’t expecting to see his mother in the streets doing her routine hawking on such a special day as International Women’s Day. He approached her to exchange pleasantries with her and then took photos, which he later shared on Twitter.

"So today being the International women's day I ran into my mother on the street. I love you 😚. I know with time you'll stop Hawking (but u go stop so)🤣🤣🤣

"Happy IWD y'all beaurii ladies out there," he wrote.

His post sparked mixed reactions as some of his followers commended him, while others thought Nobleman had prearranged the whole thing with his mother to get attention. In their view, it could not have been a coincidence that he ran into his mom in the streets, as he claimed, with cameras on standby to film the moment.

One Twitter user, @Rhumeey sacarstically "asked: And a camera was readily available for that? It's actually good to identify with your mother... But I didn't think a camera would be somewhere waiting to capture a random totally unplanned moment..."

Then, another user, @naturalboifilmz revealed: "I stopped my mom from working since 2017, placed her on monthly salary, later made it weekly. It was one of the most difficult decision have ever made but I did it and God has been faithful since then."

@playm8teboo advised Nobleman: "1. Take her off the streets for her own safety . 2. Give her grandchildren to take care of . I can assure you that will keep her busy and happy at the same time 3. Give her upkeep as you deem fit 4. If she still wants to buy and sell, look for a safe place for her"