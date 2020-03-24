He said those in quarantine are Ghanaians who flown into the country before the directive by President Akufo-Addo to shut down the borders of the country.

In an update on Ghana's measures to help curb the novel coronavirus, the Minister said those in quarantine are being kept in hotels across the capital, Accra.

On Sunday, March 22, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ordered the closure of Ghana's borders as part of coronavirus prevention measures.

“Anybody who comes into the country, before midnight on Sunday, will be mandatorily quarantined and tested for the virus."

President Akufo-Addo

He said all the country's borders- land, air and sea- will be closed at midnight on Sunday.

"Anyone who comes will be quarantined for 14days," he added.

The closure will, however, not apply to goods, supplies and cargo.