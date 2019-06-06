According to reports, the two Canadian women were abducted at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The managers of Canada's diplomatic and consular relations did not provide details about the number of people abducted, citing security concerns.

An email from Global Affairs spokesman Guillaume Bérubé said "The Government of Canada’s first priority is always the safety and security of its citizens."

"For this reason, we will not comment on or release any information which may compromise ongoing efforts or endanger the safety of Canadians."

He said in a follow-up email, no further information could be given because of Privacy Act provisions.

Media reports indicated that the two abducted were students at the Kumasi Technical University.

The report stated that they were abducted around 8pm on Monday after they left their apartment.

In a statement to the National Post Wednesday evening, Ghanaian high commissioner Joseph Ayikoi Otoo said he had spoken with the Inspector General of Police in Ghana and officers are working to find the vehicle the Canadians were taken in.