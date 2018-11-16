2 Fire Service Directors trade blows over transfers; one bites the other

news

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) headquarters in Accra was on Thursday turned into a boxing arena after two high-ranking officers decided to settle their scores through a fist fight.

The Graphic Online reports that the fight was between two Deputy Chief Fire Officers, identified as Ekow Yawson and Obeng Dankwa Dwamena.

The two officers are reported to have traded blows for almost 10 minutes in front of junior officers, with Mr. Yawson sustaining a bite wound in the process.

Reports suggest that the fight was triggered after the two fire service directors were asked to swap positions.

The Chief Fire Officer, Edwin Blankson is reported to have promised that he was not going to transfer any person whose period of retirement was due.

However, the staff accused him of reneging on his promise when he requested that the two Deputy Chief Fire Officers swap their positions.

This did not go down well with the two officers, who decided to settling things using blows.

Mr Blankson, however, maintains that what he did was not a transfer since the two directors still had their offices within the headquarters.

“What happened was not a transfer. Nobody has been transferred outside of the headquarters. Gone are the days when people here were victimised with transfers to places across the country,” he said.

The fight between the two senior fore officers drew a massive crown to the GNFS headquarters, with people looking on as they slugged it out.

One of the officer sustained bruises after a heavy blow landed on his face, while the other had his hand bitten.

It took the intervention of senior and junior officers of the service to intervene in the fight to calm down the brewing tension between the two senior men.

Meanwhile, grapevine sources at the GNFS have disclosed that the root cause of the fight was because William Yawson was unhappy after Obeng Dwamena was transferred to Accra to take over from him as head of the Safety Department.