2 more arrested over Cosy Hill Hotel CEO's murder; 7 suspects so far

Dookuuri Fausta, Braimah Kasim, Beyuo Felix, and Michael Klugey, all workers at the hotel, were among the four additional suspects taken into custody, as announced by the Ghana Police Service in a statement issued on Sunday, February 11th.

These arrests, coupled with the earlier apprehension of suspect Kumbata Kwaku, underscore the intensity of the investigation and the gravity of the crime.

The tragic demise of Eric Johnson, affectionately known as the visionary behind the local moniker 'Jirapa Dubai,' shook the community when he was discovered lifeless in a pool of blood in one of the hotel rooms on the same day. Following the grim discovery, the Regional Crime Scene Management Team promptly commenced their forensic examination to gather crucial evidence.

In response to the heinous act, the Ghana Police Service reiterated its unwavering commitment to delivering justice. The Inspector-General of Police swiftly dispatched a specialized team of investigators and experts, under the leadership of the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), to collaborate closely with the Upper West Regional Police Command.