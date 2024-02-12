The newly arrested individuals, identified as Charles Tuoze and Favour Nuobe, both held employment at the Cosy Hill Hotel and are currently in police custody for questioning. They were arrested on the night of February 11. They join the ranks of five other suspects who were previously detained in connection to the brutal homicide.
2 more arrested over Cosy Hill Hotel CEO's murder; 7 suspects so far
The Ghana Police Service has arrested two additional suspects in connection with the murder of Eric Johnson, the popular Chief Executive Officer of Cosy Hill Hotel in Jirapa, Upper West Region, pushing the tally of those under suspicion to seven.
Recommended articles
Dookuuri Fausta, Braimah Kasim, Beyuo Felix, and Michael Klugey, all workers at the hotel, were among the four additional suspects taken into custody, as announced by the Ghana Police Service in a statement issued on Sunday, February 11th.
These arrests, coupled with the earlier apprehension of suspect Kumbata Kwaku, underscore the intensity of the investigation and the gravity of the crime.
The tragic demise of Eric Johnson, affectionately known as the visionary behind the local moniker 'Jirapa Dubai,' shook the community when he was discovered lifeless in a pool of blood in one of the hotel rooms on the same day. Following the grim discovery, the Regional Crime Scene Management Team promptly commenced their forensic examination to gather crucial evidence.
In response to the heinous act, the Ghana Police Service reiterated its unwavering commitment to delivering justice. The Inspector-General of Police swiftly dispatched a specialized team of investigators and experts, under the leadership of the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), to collaborate closely with the Upper West Regional Police Command.
As the investigation into the untimely demise of Eric Johnson progresses, the law enforcement agency persists in it tireless pursuit of truth and accountability.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh