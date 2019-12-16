He said Muslim youth must be wary of irresponsible politicians who would want to destabilise the peace of the country.

The President said this while speaking at the inauguration of the Tijanniya Muslim Council of Ghana at Trade Fair Centre.

He said, rather than perpetrate violent acts, the Muslim youth must follow in the footsteps of their Shaykhs in order to be responsible.

READ ALSO: The only poll that matters is Dec.7, not Afrobarometer – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

“Muslim youth cannot continue to be the ones who are used for violent purposes,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“I want to make this appeal to you: in 2020, do not allow yourselves to be used by irresponsible politicians to engage in acts of destabilisation and violence.”

The President further applauded the longstanding peaceful co-existence between Christians and Muslims in Ghana.

According to him, all of the government’s efforts to develop the country will amount to nothing if Ghanaians do not live in harmony with people of other faiths.

“A considerable part of the peace and stability Ghana enjoys is due to the long-standing relationship of peaceful co-existence, founded on religious tolerance, between Christians and Muslims in our country.

“We must do everything to ensure that this situation continues. It is one of the most positive, and most acclaimed, hallmarks of our nation. And, I want to commend members of the Tijanniya faith for their great contribution to this development,” Nana Addo added.