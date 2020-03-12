At a press conference organised at one of the dried-up dams at Nakpachie in the Northern Region, National Communications Officer for the party, Sammy Gyamfi said: "The much-touted one village-one dam programme of the government has failed to achieve its intended purpose of driving all-year agriculture in northern Ghana".

"You've heard Bawumia brag about one village-one dam; you've heard President Akufo-Addo himself, shamelessly, brag about having constructed dams in northern Ghana. What you see here today, this structure, this excavated area, which doesn't even have a drop of water, not even a teaspoon of water, is what this government has been bragging about.

One Village One Dam

"That should let you know how dishonest, how deceptive, and wicked this government is," he said.

He added that the "shoddy" job done by the government, is a total waste of taxpayers' money.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had said a total of five hundred and seventy (570) dams are to be constructed in the three northern regions this year.

He said construction works will soon start as the rainy season is over.

According to him, the country’s agricultural sector is key to national development, noting that it is an engine of growth to move our economy beyond aid.

But the NDC asked the government to make public the cost of their one village, one dam projects after accusing the governing party of 'causing financial loss to the state' with the 'shoddy project'.

However, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives, Kabore Awudu Moro, responding to the claims by the NDC said no dam has dried up.

In an interview on Accra-based Class FM, he said "I visited not less than 150 small dam sites in February this year and of all the dams that I visited, none had tried up.

"As of December 2019, we had completed 300 small dams. We're left with 260 and out of the 260, we've started some but we couldn't complete it before the rains started in December 2019 but it is our expectation that by the time the next rainy season sets in, we would have completed all the 560 small dams that we promised the people of this country."