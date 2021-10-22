He stabbed his wife, Priscilla Owusu, aka Betty after she allegedly accused him of cheating on her and run away from the police.

The police said the suspect fell sick after his arrest from his hideout at Kodie by the District Police Command was taken to the Sunkyereso Government Hospital for treatment but his condition became worse after he took a poisonous substance to commit suicide.

ASP Godwin Ahianyo, the Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti regional police command said Kwame Maxwell was taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he died on admission.

He told Accra-based Citi FM that "After the incident, we mentioned that he went into hiding until his arrest at Kodie. When he was brought to the police station, he fell sick and was rushed to the Sunkyereso Government Hospital for treatment, it was there we got to know that he had taken a poisonous substance to commit suicide.

"So the doctors were attending to him and his condition became worse and was brought to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and he passed on."