The soldiers are praying the court to compel Menzgold to return their investments worth GHS 2.5m

In their writ of summons, the soldiers said they decided to invest with Menzgold after the company reached out to them.

According to the statement, the agreement between the plaintiffs and the company entitled them to 10 per cent returns on their investment for those who invested GH¢24,000 and above and a minimum of seven per cent for those who witnessed below GH¢24,000.

In their statement, they also claim the defendant company paid the interest, popularly known as extra value, but stopped sometime in August 2018 and had since failed to either pay the interest or refund their principal. The plaintiffs, according to the statement, on several occasions attempted to retrieve their money but they hit a snag. "Plaintiffs have approached the defendant countless times but they are always met with excuses and postponement".

The plaintiffs, therefore, prayed the court to direct the defendant company to refund their investments.