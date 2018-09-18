6 arrested for breaking into church and stealing instruments

news

Six persons have been arrested by the Eastern Regional Police for allegedly breaking into a churches and stealing their instruments.

The suspects were arrested at their various hideouts in Kwahu Bepong and Mpreaso for their involvement in theft of the instruments.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh confirmed the arrest of the suspects in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.

He said the six suspects were apprehended by a team of Police officers after intelligence was gathered on their whereabouts.

He explained that the suspects stole items including amplifiers, a standing lamb, laptops, colour printer, a roaster, a digital recorder, two computer CD, one keyboard and one guitar belonging to churches in the area.

“Today September 17th at around 5.50am DSP Mr. Daniel Azugu in charge of Police Operation team arrested 6 suspects including Ernest Ofosu Appiah age 35, Collins Kissi age 18, Kwasi Appiah age 23, Kennedy Boamah age 27, Anim Foster age 18, Yaw Darkwah age 36 and Esther Achiaa age 56 and reported that intelligence gathered indicated that the said suspects who were arrested at their various hideouts at Mpreaso and Bepong, and are behind the recent stealing cases within Kwahu enclave,” DSP Tetteh disclosed.

“The following items were retrieved. 8 pieces of amplifiers, a standing lamb, an iPad, 6 laptops, colour printer, digital receiver, a spraying gun, a roaster, a digital recorder, two computer CD, one keyboard and one guitar, and we believe most belongs to churches who had earlier reported to the station on break-ins at their churches. They are currently in our custody as we make ready necessary documents to put them before the court for stiffer punishment.”

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh urged the general public to volunteer information to the police to carry out their mandate effectively.

He said the Police will make sure that the confidentiality and safety of informants are guaranteed.