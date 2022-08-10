His intervention comes through the support of the Kweku Karikari Foundation, a charity founded to renovate the dilapidated school in fulfillment of their shared belief in supporting education at the basic level.
7-year-old boy intervenes to renovate dilapidated school
A 7-year-old boy known as Kweku Karikari with the support of his mother has intervened to renovate a dilapidated basic school at Anyaano in the Manhyia North municipality of the Ashanti region in line with the dream of seeing every child in Ghana go to school under the best learning and teaching conditions.
Read Also
He went on a road trip to the school where he expressed shock at the deplorable state of the school's facilities and pledged to immediately contribute to giving the school a face-lift to enhance teaching and learning.
The dilapidated basic school serves different communities and hasn't been renovated since its establishment.
The students now share the compound with wild birds and other rodents because parts of the floors and the walls have developed deep cracks that cannot allow teaching and learning.
The intervention came in response to appeals from the public who rang the alarm bells that the school's infrastructural situation is a looming disaster even as it negatively affects the current academic performance of the pupils.
He said the initiative falls in line with his dream to give equal opportunities to the Ghanaian people in every aspect of our lives including the right to quality education.
He also expressed the hope that the schools would attract more students after the rehabilitation exercise.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh