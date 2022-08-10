7-year-old boy intervenes to renovate dilapidated school

He went on a road trip to the school where he expressed shock at the deplorable state of the school's facilities and pledged to immediately contribute to giving the school a face-lift to enhance teaching and learning.

The dilapidated basic school serves different communities and hasn't been renovated since its establishment.

The students now share the compound with wild birds and other rodents because parts of the floors and the walls have developed deep cracks that cannot allow teaching and learning.

The intervention came in response to appeals from the public who rang the alarm bells that the school's infrastructural situation is a looming disaster even as it negatively affects the current academic performance of the pupils.

He said the initiative falls in line with his dream to give equal opportunities to the Ghanaian people in every aspect of our lives including the right to quality education.