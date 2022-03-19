Teacher Ewuraama renovates dilapidated school building

The project is part of Teacher Ewuraama's commitment to immensely contribute to the development of the country’s education.

After raising funds, she took it upon herself to reshape the face of the Anyaano Primary-A and KG block that was left unattended.

The block has successfully been refurbished to a modern-day school.

The Kumasi Metro Early Childhood Coordinator, Madam Vera Alhassan said The various beautiful designs on the block will encourage enrollment."

Teacher Ewuraama who is offering her National Service in the school stated that the very first time she stepped into the school, she noticed that the school block was in a bad shape so she raise funds to renovate the block.