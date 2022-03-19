The young teacher also presented 800 books and 200 pieces of pens to the authorities of the school to be given to the pupils.
Teacher Ewuraama renovates dilapidated school building
A benevolent teacher, Madina Adutwumwaa Asare, also known as Teacher Ewuraama, who is committed to making sure that children love school has renovated a dilapidated Anyaano Primary-A and KG at Moshie Zongo school building in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.
The project is part of Teacher Ewuraama's commitment to immensely contribute to the development of the country’s education.
After raising funds, she took it upon herself to reshape the face of the Anyaano Primary-A and KG block that was left unattended.
The block has successfully been refurbished to a modern-day school.
The Kumasi Metro Early Childhood Coordinator, Madam Vera Alhassan said The various beautiful designs on the block will encourage enrollment."
Teacher Ewuraama who is offering her National Service in the school stated that the very first time she stepped into the school, she noticed that the school block was in a bad shape so she raise funds to renovate the block.
"When I came to this school, I realized some elements of early childhood education were missing. So I said, I will try my best to help the pupils to facilitate their education. I contacted some friends and individuals for assistance and they never turned me down," she stated.
