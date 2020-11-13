Rawlings unfortunately passed away in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder’s death has sent the nation into a state of mourning, with condolence messages coming in from far and near.

President Akufo-Addo subsequently released a statement declaring a seven-day national mourning in honour of the ex-President.

The President also directed that all national flags fly half-mast within the stipulated mourning period.

Barely 24 hours after his statement was released, a teacher in Kenya surprisingly decided to attach a marking scheme to it.

The teacher, who bears the name Mwalimu Joshua Njenga on Twitter, paraphrased some of the expressions used by Akufo-Addo.

“Dear President Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo ) My students and I condole with Ghana. We have, therefore, used your statement, on the death of Jerry Rawlings, for today's marking project. Here is how it looks after surgery. Have a great day. Mwalimu Joshua Njenga,” he tweeted.

The actions of this Kenyan teacher have sparked wild reactions from Twitter users and has sharply divided opinions.

See some of the reactions below: