Abdul Mumin Issa: Secondi-Takoradi MCE suspended by Akufo-Addo over assault of policeman

Mr. Mumin Issa was heard in an audiovisual making rounds on social media verbally assaulting a policeman.

The official statement from the Ghana Police Service opined that the MCE and a police officer, Superintendent Andrew Sarfo near the Kwesimintsim Cemetery on the night of Thursday February 3, 2022 were captured on tape and the government appointee was heard among other things threatening the police officer with a transfer.

He also described the officer as “ugly” and said he would have beaten him to death when the officer challenged him for driving on the shoulders of the road to move past a police snap checkpoint.

According to the police, he dangerously and carelessly drove a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GE 5615-20 while approaching a police snap checkpoint at the Kwasimintsim Cemetery on Wednesday, 2 February 2022.

In the interim, the Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okeyere Darko-Mensah has been assigned additional supervisory authority over the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, in court today, the court on Friday, February 4, 2022, granted Mr Issah, a GHS100,000 bail.

He was charged for dangerous driving and alleged assault of a police officer.