The Host of 'The Citizen Show' was picked up by non-uniformed national security operatives on Thursday, February 10, 2022, after his political show ended at about 10:00 pm.
Accra FM's presenter Kwabena Bobie Ansah arrested
A radio presenter with Accra FM, Kwabena Bobie Ansah has been arrested.
The reason for his arrest is not immediately known.
He was picked up and taken to the Nima Police Station and later transferred to the striking force.
No official statement has been issued for his arrest.
Earlier, a journalist with Accra-based Power FM, Oheneba Boamah Bennie has been jailed.
He was sentenced to prison custody for 14 days by an Accra High Court (Criminal Court 2) presided over by Justice Elfreda Dankyi.
The journalist was also fined GH¢3000.
Justice Elfreda Dankyi in her ruling held that Oheneba Boamah was guilty of the charge against him and that she was charitable with the sentence.
"I have been magnanimous," the Justice said when counsel for Boamah, Victor Kojoga Adawudu prayed the court to be charitable.
Also, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly called Captain Smart, and another radio presenter, Eric Daniels Dadzie Copperfield, were Wednesday, February 2, 2022, granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court after they pleaded not guilty to two respective counts of extortion and abetment to extortion.
The radio presenter was granted bail for allegedly extorting $10,000 and GH¢50,000 from a businessman, Ahmed Kwabena Nkrumah after he [Captain Smart] allegedly threatened to expose him (businessman) for some shady deals at the Tema Port.
