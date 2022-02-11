Accra FM's presenter Kwabena Bobie Ansah arrested

The reason for his arrest is not immediately known.

He was picked up and taken to the Nima Police Station and later transferred to the striking force.

No official statement has been issued for his arrest.

Earlier, a journalist with Accra-based Power FM, Oheneba Boamah Bennie has been jailed.

He was sentenced to prison custody for 14 days by an Accra High Court (Criminal Court 2) presided over by Justice Elfreda Dankyi.

The journalist was also fined GH¢3000.

Justice Elfreda Dankyi in her ruling held that Oheneba Boamah was guilty of the charge against him and that she was charitable with the sentence.

"I have been magnanimous," the Justice said when counsel for Boamah, Victor Kojoga Adawudu prayed the court to be charitable.

Also, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly called Captain Smart, and another radio presenter, Eric Daniels Dadzie Copperfield, were Wednesday, February 2, 2022, granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court after they pleaded not guilty to two respective counts of extortion and abetment to extortion.