Achimota Forest brouhaha: Land Ministry to investigate Sir John's 'will'

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is preparing to probe a document alleging that the late former Forestry Commission Chief Executive, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, included portions of the Achimota forest lands in his will allocated to relatives.

The Ministry in a statement reacting to a statement-making round on social media said it has requested all documents related to the land in question as part of an inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the claims.

It said the ministry took "a very serious view of the allegations."

"The attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been drawn to a document making the rounds on social media, which alleges that the late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, had included portions of the Achimota Forest in his Will, and given out same to individuals who are said to be related to him.

"The Ministry takes a very serious view of the allegations and has requested all documents relating to the lands in question, as part of an initial inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the claims. Considering that the issues that form the basis of the allegations predate the tenure of the current Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, it is important that he is seized with the full facts to enable him to take appropriate action, if, indeed, there is any merit in the claims," it added.

The document lists some relatives of Sir John's to be allocated some portions of the Achimota Forest.

It follows the coming into force of the Executive Instrument (E.I.) 144 gazetted on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on April 19, 2022.

This means effective May 1, 2022, those portions, [361 acres] sections of which had been developed and had already been granted to the Owoo family in September 2013 are no longer a forest reserve.

Point f. of the will of Sir John stated "I give my portion of land that I jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this will is domiciled in the USA forever."

"I give my land also situate at Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987 acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu, and Kwabena Amoateng, forever.

"I jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu, upon my demise, my portion of the said land should be given to Ruth Korkor Odonkor.

"I give my portion of the land that I jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this Will is domiciled in the USA, forever."

