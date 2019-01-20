The Assin Central Member of Parliament is on record to have published the photos of Suale and also called for retribution against him should he step foot on his premises.

“We are here today largely because one man recklessly unmasked an investigative reporter and issued threats of violence,” Mr Rawlings said in a statement without mentioning Kennedy Agyapong's name.

“Ahmed Suale’s killing cannot be allowed to end up like others- unresolved. We have to get to the bottom of these questionable circumstances and their implications for our wider safety,” he added.

Suale was a member of Tiger Eye Private Investigations, run by renowned Ghanaian journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

In 2018, Tiger Eye PI exposed the deep corruption within the Ghanaian Football Association, an investigation that led to the lifetime ban of the former association chief, Kwesi Nyantakyi, and a dissolution of the entire body by the government and FIFA.

He was killed at Madina in Accra last Wednesday evening while driving home. He was shot twice in the chest and once in his neck.

Following the investigation, Suale’s picture was revealed to the public by Kennedy Agyapong in a documentary he produced titled ‘Who Watches the Watchman’, criticising Anas and his investigative methods.

Many have blamed Mr Agyapong for Suale's death after he published his photos and asked that he should be assaulted.

But the MP has denied being behind the killing saying he is 'irrelevant' to his life.